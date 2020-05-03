SECTIONS
3 clues in COVID patients' blood could help predict risk of death 10 days in advance, with 90% accuracy

'In crowded hospitals, and with shortages of medical resources, this simple model can help to quickly prioritize'

Published May 16, 2020 at 4:05pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) Doctors are struggling to identify which coronavirus patients will develop severe cases that require hospitalization and put them at risk of death.

Newly published research may offer a way to accurately predict a patient's risk of dying from COVID-19. The authors of a study published Thursday in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence created a model that looks at three biological markers — which can be measured in a drop of blood — that can indicate whether a patient's case might get dangerously severe more than 10 days ahead of time, with at least 90% accuracy.

Taken together, these three clues could "play a crucial role in distinguishing the vast majority of cases that require immediate medical attention," the authors wrote, adding that their model "provides a simple and intuitive clinical test to precisely and quickly quantify the risk of death."

