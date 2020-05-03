$3 trillion Dem bill would grant amnesty to illegal aliens!

What would be bought with the $3 trillion Democrats are proposing in yet another massive coronavirus stimulus bill?

For one thing, amnesty until the end of the coronavirus for millions of illegal aliens who have "essential" jobs.

And the distribution of $1,200 stimulus checks people in the country illegally.

Along with huge tax breaks for the millionaire and billionaire classes in the Democratic Party.

And much more, points out Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

He addressed this week's proposal by Democrats at about the 4:00 mark:

He said the amnesty plan would create a massive new constituency for Democrats, a virtual "blank amnesty" that "will never be taken away."

The result, he warned, would be a permanent majority for Democrats, who "will win every presidential election for the rest of your life, for the rest of your children's lives and the rest of your grandchildren's lives.

That's the point of the Democrats' plan, he said.

Other features would be extended guest worker visas, which would allow foreigners who want to work in the health care industry to enter the United States even as American workers in that field are being laid off.

It also would release every federal prisoner with asthma or diabetes and those over 50, unless the government can prove they are likely to commit violence against a specific person.

Fox News reported the amnesty plan states "the hiring, employment or continued employment" of the defined group of illegal immigrants is not in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli commented:

"Is it really a good idea to not only grant an amnesty to illegal aliens but to absolve employers who have been breaking the law in the last few months?” he tweeted. “I don't think so!"