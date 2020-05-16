3000-year-old horned Israelite altar discovered in Samaria earns protection

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) An ancient horned Israelite altar dating back 3,000 years that was in danger of being destroyed will now be protected after having been damaged by recent building activity at the site, Makor Rishon reported.

The altar, hewn from stone, is one of only three discovered in Israel to date and the most perfect of them, according to Prof. Yoel Elitzur of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who discovered the altar 17 years ago together with attorney Doron Nir-Tzvi.

“One winter evening Doron suddenly calls me and says, “‘Listen, it looks to me like I have an altar in the yard.’ I came immediately and saw that we were indeed absolutely talking about an altar, and from there things developed.” Elitzur told the paper.

