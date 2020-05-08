Obama official admitted under oath she lied about Trump-Russia collusion

Former Obama defense official and current congressional candidate Evelyn Farkas had an important role in the development of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative on the left's go-to cable network, MSNBC, which saw its ratings spike during Robert Mueller's special counsel probe.

But when she was put under oath -- as the newly released transcript of her House Intelligence Committee interview shows -- she admitted there was no basis for her bombshell claims, noted The Federalist's Sean Davis.

In a March 2, 2017, interview with MSNBC, Farkas claimed knowledge of incriminating information about Trump and his aides.

She urged intelligence community bureaucrats to protect evidence of alleged collusion and even leak it to media.

TRENDING: Texas governor and AG urge hair-salon owner be freed from jail

"I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama administration] people who left ... [that] it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy," Farkas said.

Farkas, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia from 2012 through 2015, claimed Trump officials might even destroy evidence of alleged collusion if they "found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians."

They might "try to compromise those sources and methods," Farkas said, "and we would no longer have access to that intelligence."

"Not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew there was more," Farkas claimed.

But in her testimony to the House panel June 26, 2017, Farkas effectively admitted she lied.

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina homed in on the March MSNBC interview.

"Why don't we go back to that sentence that I just asked you about. It says 'the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about their staff dealing with Russians,'" Gowdy said.

"Well, how would you know what the U.S. government knew at that point? You didn't work for it, did you?"

"I didn't," said Farkas, who left the federal government in 2015.

Gowdy followed up, "Then how did you know?"

"I didn't know anything," Farkas admitted.

"Did you have information connecting the Trump campaign to the hack of the DNC?" Gowdy asked.

"No," Farkas replied.

"So when you say, 'We knew,' the reality is you knew nothing," Gowdy asked later.

"Correct," Farkas responded.

Gowdy continued.

“So when you say ‘knew,’ what you really meant was felt?” he asked.

“Correct,” Farkas answered.

“You didn’t know anything?” Gowdy asked.

“That’s correct,” Farkas replied.