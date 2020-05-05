5 surfers die in 'foam avalanche'

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Five experienced surfers drowned after they were caught in rough weather off the coast of The Hague.

The group of men jumped into the sea in Scheveningen on Monday afternoon and got into trouble when heavy weather caused up to a metre of foam to form on top of the waves, Dutch authorities said.

“People here know that the sea gives and takes, but the manner in which so many young lives has been cut off is unimaginably cruel,” the mayor, Johan Remkes, told a news conference.

Read the full story ›