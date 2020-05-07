SECTIONS
77 cell-phone towers have been set on fire so far over weird coronavirus 5G-conspiracy theory

Engineers have also been attacked, with 1 stabbed and hospitalized

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2020 at 6:19pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) A conspiracy theory that claims that 5G internet is behind the coronavirus outbreak has led to arson attacks on more than 70 cell phone towers in the UK.

The conspiracy theory began to gain traction in the UK in late March and early April, coinciding with the rising number of cases in the country and its nationwide lockdown. Conspiracies around phone signals have existed for years, however.

The scaremongering is thought to have led directly to arson attacks on mobile phone infrastructure.

