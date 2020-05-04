SECTIONS
More than 900 who 'snitched' on lockdown rule-breakers fear retaliation

'I'm worried about someone showing up at my door'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2020 at 10:04pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Hundreds of people have been exposed for reporting people who have flouted social distancing rules and some are now scared they could receive a backlash.

The names and addresses of approximately 900 people in Missouri were released as part of a media request under the Sunshine Law, which allows for the release of information submitted to a public agency (except for wrongdoing and abuse tips).

St. Louis County had urged the community to share details of anyone not following guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic and noted in the terms and conditions that information may be shared publicly.

Read the full story ›

