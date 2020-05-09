9th Circuit's stay keeps California's ammo background-check law in place

(KFBK) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state was able to convince the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a stay of a district court's preliminary injunction on California's voter-approved ammunition background checks law. Today's order means the law requiring background checks on ammunition purchases will remain in effect while the appellate court reviews the preliminary injunction appeal.

"Our commonsense law requiring background checks for ammunition sales not only can save lives, it keeps our communities safe," said Becerra. "Violent criminals and people with serious mental illnesses shouldn't be able to get their hands on ammunition. While our fight isn't over, this decision is an important victory, allowing us to enforce the law for the protection of loved ones statewide."

