SECTIONS
U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Print

9th Circuit's stay keeps California's ammo background-check law in place

State's citizens must register with government to purchase bullets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:33pm
Print

(KFBK) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state was able to convince the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a stay of a district court's preliminary injunction on California's voter-approved ammunition background checks law. Today's order means the law requiring background checks on ammunition purchases will remain in effect while the appellate court reviews the preliminary injunction appeal.

"Our commonsense law requiring background checks for ammunition sales not only can save lives, it keeps our communities safe," said Becerra. "Violent criminals and people with serious mental illnesses shouldn't be able to get their hands on ammunition. While our fight isn't over, this decision is an important victory, allowing us to enforce the law for the protection of loved ones statewide."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×