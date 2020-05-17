SECTIONS
Education
Print

Academics say using wedding or family photo for Zoom background is offensive

'It unintentionally reinforces the idea that marriage is most fitting between opposite sexes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 8:30pm
Print

(COLLEGE FIX) If an attendee of a virtual meeting has an image of their heterosexual wedding as his or her virtual background, they are committing a microaggression.

So says a pair of researchers in a Michigan State University press release.

According to MSU’s Amy Bonomi, director of the university’s Children and Youth Institute, and Neila Viveiros, associate vice chancellor for academic operations at the University of Colorado Denver, the expanded use of virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Skype has created “a ripe setting for unconscious bias.”

This includes setting your background to an image of your wedding.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×