Acting director of national intelligence delivers more documents to DOJ

On the heels of the release of witness testimony confirming the Barack Obama administration lacked evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, another "satchel" of related documents has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr.

Two sources told Fox News that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is preparing to release more documents as early as Friday showing Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other Democrats "knew for a long time there was no collusion."

Schiff, in particular, continued during Robert Mueller's special counsel probe to insist he had "direct evidence" of collusion.

The 57 witness transcripts, released Thursday, showed top Obama administration officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, didn't have direct evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy or a coordinated effort.

Fox News aired video of Grenell personally delivering the additional documents to the Justice Department.

Fox News anchor Ed Henry said in an interview with Tucker Carlson Thursday night that the new documents may make Schiff, who already was in "panic mode" over the release of the witness transcripts, "even more panicked."

The witnesses were interviewed in the House Intelligence Committee investigation led by the Republican majority, which issued a report in April 2018 concluding there was no collusion.

A year later, special counsel Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence to conclude there was any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The decision by Schiff to release the transcripts came after Grenell informed the California Democrat that the redaction and declassification of the documents had been completed. Grenell said he would release them if the committee did not. The committee had voted unanimously in September 2018 to release the documents, but Schiff instructed then-DNI Dan Coats to keep them under wraps.

"Schiff may be even more panicked right now because I am hearing from two sources familiar with this that as early as tomorrow, Rick Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, is going to reveal even more documents shedding light on the Russia probe of President Trump and how Schiff and other investigators knew for a long time there was no collusion even though they kept saying they had direct evidence there was," Henry told Carlson Thursday night.

"What’s also new tonight, Fox is learning there is a second set of documents that Rick Grenell, who now has the job Clapper had, brought to the Attorney General William Barr today in a satchel."