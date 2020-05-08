AOC tells democratic socialists to gradually 'layer' Americans with ideas like they're in 'school'

(FOX NEWS) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that they should try to persuade Americans as if they were in "school" -- gradually conveying ideas so that they will eventually be ready for large-scale, structural changes to society.
Democratic socialists, she said during a video event on Tuesday, should help Americans "develop the lenses of analysis necessary" to understand power and capital in the United States.
Advertisement - story continues below
"We are able to use the lenses to elevate the general consciousness, then what we do everytime we add a small layer," she said.