SECTIONS
Diversions Education
Print

AP revises its stylebook to outlaw the use of the word 'mistress' -- hilarity ensues

'Instead, use an alternative like companion or lover on 1st reference'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:40pm
Print

(AMERICAN THINKER) When it comes to dictating how the news shall be presented to the American public, the Associated Press stylebook plays a key role, and has for many decades. Among other functions, it tells reporters and their editors which terms are to be preferred and which are verboten in describing phenomena. The word “Negro” was long ago banned, for instance, reflecting evolving fashion.

But now that the AP has become weaponized as a tool of the progressive movement, it is also a reliable guide to political correctness. Discarding “illegal immigrant” in favor of “undocumented immigrant,” for instance.

The 55th edition of the Stylebook is about to be published in late June, reflecting not just the latest fads and fashion, but perhaps with an eye toward whose political ox could be gored by certain popular expressions.

On Friday, the AP suddenly announced that the word “mistress” is doubleplusungood.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×