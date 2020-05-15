SECTIONS
Faith Health
Print

Archbishop of Canterbury secretly 'volunteering as chaplain on coronavirus wards'

'He just thinks this is what Christians should be doing, helping others'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:38pm
Print

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) The Archbishop of Canterbury has been volunteering as a chaplain at St Thomas’ hospital in central London in secret, according to a report.

Justin Welby has been visiting the hospital regularly to assist those who are sick with coronavirus, reported the Daily Telegraph. He lives nearby in his flat at Lambeth Palace.

The newspaper reported that, as with all other volunteer chaplains, Mr Welby has undergone special training and wears personal protective equipment (PPE) over his black clerical shirt and dog collar.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×