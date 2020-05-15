Archbishop of Canterbury secretly 'volunteering as chaplain on coronavirus wards'

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) The Archbishop of Canterbury has been volunteering as a chaplain at St Thomas’ hospital in central London in secret, according to a report.

Justin Welby has been visiting the hospital regularly to assist those who are sick with coronavirus, reported the Daily Telegraph. He lives nearby in his flat at Lambeth Palace.

The newspaper reported that, as with all other volunteer chaplains, Mr Welby has undergone special training and wears personal protective equipment (PPE) over his black clerical shirt and dog collar.

