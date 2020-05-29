Barber appeals governor's shutdown order to state Supreme Court

A Michigan barber who simply explains he must have his shop open to generate income to pay bills has appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shutdown order.

Karl Manke, the 77-year-old Owosso, Michigan, barber under attack by Whitmer's administration for safely opening his barber shop and cutting hair in protest, has filed an appeal challenging the Michigan Court of Appeals order issued earlier returning his case back to Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J. Stewart for entry of a preliminary injunction to close his barbershop.

A report from Manke's lawyers explain the Court of Appeals order was entered in violation of state Supreme Court rules that require a peremptory reversal of a trial judge to have unanimous approval by all three judges on the panel.

In this case, Judge Brock A. Swartzle dissented.

Manke asked the Supreme Court to take his case because of the important constitutional, statutory, and other issues raised in the case.

Swartzle explained, "Both parties raise important issues -- in my opinion, maybe the most jurisprudentially significant issues this state has seen in years or decades."

The Court of Appeals order is automatically stayed by the filing of this appeal, Manke's lawyers explained. So no preliminary injunction will be issued against Manke until the Supreme Court decides whether it will accept his case so that he can have his day in court and be heard on the full merits of his case.

Manke's legal team notes there have been only a few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County, where he works, and few reported deaths, many of which occurred in nursing homes in the county.

Manke opened his barbershop in protest of the shutdown orders May 4, 2020. He is practicing the recommended safety precautions in use at numerous businesses favored by the governor to be open for business, including physical distancing, masks, hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, etc.

David Kallman, Manke's lawyer, said, "We were astounded that the Court of Appeals majority would issue a decision that so clearly violates the law and court rules. We applaud Judge Swartzle for his commitment to adhere to the Rule of Law. This appeal to the Supreme Court will allow Mr. Manke to be heard so that he can continue to exercise his constitutional right to speak out and earn a living and to keep his barber shop open in a safe and responsible manner."