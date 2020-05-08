Berlin marks day end of WWII as public holiday for 1st time in 75 years

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Germans in Berlin are celebrating a public holiday to mark the end of the Second World War for the very first time.

Normally 8 May passes without any significant attention in Germany, but for 2020 and the 75th anniversary, the city of Berlin decided to declare it a new public holiday for not only the defeat of Nazism but the rebirth of democracy.

However, many of the public events planned for the day have had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Street parties had been planned across the city, and an open-air exhibition, and several museums had arranged events to tie in with the day, but all public events have been postponed until Germany’s lockdown is relaxed.

Read the full story ›