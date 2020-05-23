BET co-founder rips 'arrogant' Biden

(THE HILL) Black Entertainment Television (BET) co-founder Robert Johnson called Joe Biden "arrogant and out of touch" after the presumptive Democratic nominee said in a Friday radio interview that "you ain't black" if you vote for President Trump.

The former vice president made the comment that he later apologized for to radio host Charlamagne tha God while defending his record on issues impacting the black community.

Johnson, who co-founded BET in 1980, also suggested that Biden "should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every black person he meets."

Read the full story ›