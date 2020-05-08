Biden accuser: He should drop out of race

A former Senate staffer for Joe Biden has told Megyn Kelly in her first on-camera interview she wants the presumptive Democratic nominee to withdraw from the presidential race.

"I want to say, 'You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,'" Tara Reade told Kelly in a teaser segment.

Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in 1993, when she was a staff aide. She claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Several others have declared she told them contemporaneously of the alleged assault.

Asked by Kelly if she wanted Biden to drop out, Reade said: "I wish he would, but he won't. I wish he would. That’s how I feel emotionally."

Reade first made her charge public in late March, when it became clear that Biden would be the Democratic nominee.

Biden went on television a week ago to unequivocally deny her claim.

Reade said she would be willing to take a polygraph if Biden takes one, but she warned it could create a precedent for survivors of assault.

"I'm not a criminal," she said.

Reade had been scheduled to be interviewed on Fox News but canceled, claiming threats against her.

Kelly also asked Reade to comment on a 2018 statement by Biden that the public should begin with the assumption that accusers are telling the truth.

"His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safety. I have not experienced that," she said.

See a portion of the interview:

Reade also accused Biden of saying something vulgar during the alleged incident.

"He said I want to f*** you," Read said during the interview.

She also told Kelly it was "a little late" for an apology.