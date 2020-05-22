Biden to blacks: 'You ain't black' if you don't vote for me

Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared Friday morning that the black vote in the 2020 election is all his.

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black," he said in an interview on the "The Breakfast Club," a nationally syndicated radio show based in New York City.

The Trump campaign immediately reacted on Twitter: "This is disgusting."

The black radio interviewer, Charlamagne Tha God, responded to Biden: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community."

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of North Carolina, an African-American, noted on Twitter that 1.3 million black Americans already have voted for Trump.

"This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we 'ain't black," he wrote. "I'd say I'm surprised, but it's sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don't agree."

The comment comes shortly after the 17-minute mark:

A post at the Twitter news site Twitchy said: "Hey, Biden is a Democrat. This is who they are and this is what they do. They assume black Americans (and women, minorities, LGBTQ, those with disabilities, etc.) will vote for them no matter what, so they don't really even try when they're talking to and engaging with them."

The Washington Examiner described the interview with Biden as a "tense exchange" about race issues that touched on marijuana legalization and the 1994 crime bill.

Black Voices for Trump, an extension of the president's reelection campaign, called Biden's remark "racist and dehumanizing."

Trump adviser Katrina Pierson said in a statement: "White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking."

Pierson said Biden "truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave."

"Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes," she said.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said: "This, ladies and gentlemen, is why they very rarely let Joe Biden do anything that isn’t completely controlled and scripted. Sometimes he accidentally says what he thinks."

While about 90% of black voters typically support the Democratic nominee in presidential elections, the Trump campaign has drawn the support of some prominent black personalities, particularly with economic policies that reduced black unemployment to the lowest levels in 50 years before the coronavirus pandemic.

Several polls prior to the pandemic showed Trump with an approval rating of more than 30% among black voters.

McClatchy noted "young men of color" are a "potential problem for Democrats" in the 2020 election.

"Male African American and Latino voters — particularly those under the age of 35 — are showing a surprising openness to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, according to interviews with leading Democratic and Republican strategists and a review of polling data," the report said.

"Driven by a once-strong economy and a greater acceptance of the president’s behavior, their interest is significant enough to alarm Democrats that the overwhelming support they traditionally count on from this group could be diminished in November, with potentially serious consequences in a tight election."

It continued: "Critically, many Democrats who have done research on this voter group say the concern runs deeper than young minorities simply not turning out in the upcoming election — an issue that plagued Hillary Clinton in 2016 — but casting their ballots for Trump."

"Democrats need to take this seriously," warned Michelle Mayorga, a New Mexico-based pollster who has conducted extensive focus groups with Latino voters.