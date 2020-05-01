SECTIONS
Biden denies Tara Reade's sex assault report

'I don't remember any type of complaint. It was 27 years ago'

Published May 1, 2020 at 8:57am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden for the first time personally addressed Tara Reade's allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed her, issuing a firm denial.

"I recognize my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate, and a leader for the change in culture that has begun but is nowhere near finished. So I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago," Biden said in a statement released Friday morning. "They aren’t true. This never happened."

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to deny the allegations.

Read the full story ›

