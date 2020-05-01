Biden denies Tara Reade's sex assault report

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden for the first time personally addressed Tara Reade's allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed her, issuing a firm denial.
"I recognize my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate, and a leader for the change in culture that has begun but is nowhere near finished. So I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago," Biden said in a statement released Friday morning. "They aren’t true. This never happened."
The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to deny the allegations.