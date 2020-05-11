Biden proposes new aid for terrorists' salaries

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden contends the United States should resume making aid payments to the Palestinian Authority, which directs millions of dollars to the salaries of imprisoned terrorists and the families of suicide bombers.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Biden called "for a full resumption of U.S. aid to the Palestinian government," but there were new revelations that Palestinians still pay terrorists with donated money.

Congress froze aid to the PA in 2017 when the "pay for slay" program was confirmed.

Factions of the Democratic Party, however, have continued to push for unrestricted funding to the Palestinians.

"I will reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, find a way to reopen the PLO's diplomatic mission in Washington, and resume the decades-long economic and security assistance efforts to the Palestinians that the Trump administration stopped," Biden said in a statement.

The Beacon said Biden inaccurately claimed the Trump administration spearheaded the aid freeze.

In fact, Congress mandated the freeze when it passed the Taylor Force Act, which required the Palestinian government to end compensation programs for terrorists.

Palestinian Media Watch confirmed recently the Palestinian government has continued the payments in secret.

PMW told the Free Beacon financial statements for 2020 show the PA again is funding the terrorists and trying to hide it.

The organization said budgets for 2018 and 2019 listed salaries to terrorist prisoners. The listing is missing from the 2020 budget. But PMW found, after analyzing the PA reports, the salaries are hidden under a different category.

"There is something that the Americans are telling us to stop -- the salaries of the martyrs and the martyrs' families," PA president Mahmoud Abbas said in 2018. "Of course we categorically reject this. We will not under any circumstances allow anyone to harm the families of the prisoners, the wounded, and the martyrs."

The Free Beacon said that instead of listing the salaries under the Ministry of Prisoners' Affairs, the distribution is under "PLO institutions."

However, a new Israeli law bans banks from accepting the salary funds or putting them in the accounts of people jailed for terrorism or the families of suicide bombers. As a result, banks, have begun closing down the accounts.