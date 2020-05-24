'Bigfoot' found! Relaxing, enjoying home in hilarious real-estate listing

(FOX NEWS) -- Nothing sells a house like a mythical creature.

It can be hard to make a house stand out when selling it, so one real estate agent came up with an interesting angle for a property in California. Instead of just showing off the features of the house (breathtaking views, modern design and plenty of privacy), the listing also includes several shots of what appears to be Big Foot enjoying the property.

The photos show the mythical creature (or, a man wearing a costume) working in the garden, reading a book, working in the office and even exercising. One photo even shows the creature baking some cookies while another shows him playing a ukulele.

