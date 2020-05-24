SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP

Criticize former Minnesota prosecutor's history with minorities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 8:54pm
Print

(POLITICO) Amy Klobuchar performed abysmally among black voters in the Democratic primary. It’s haunting her now as Joe Biden decides on a running mate.

The Minnesota Democrat has the governing experience and ideological profile to mesh well with Biden, and she’s regularly appeared as a surrogate and a fundraiser for him, raking in more than $1.5 million for a single event she headlined. The pair have a warm relationship, trading phone calls when her husband was hospitalized with Covid-19 and they didn’t tangle publicly during primary.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event
Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic
Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP
Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×