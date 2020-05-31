Bongino on violent riots: 'This isn't a protest anymore, this is a coup'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino reacted on Sunday to the violent riots that have erupted across the country in protest of the death of a black Minneapolis man in police custody, saying, “This isn't a protest anymore, this is a coup.”

“This is an organized internal coup by a small group of agitators acting as a domestic terror group. That's a fact,” Bongino, a Fox News contributor, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

The violent protests across the country left at least three dead, dozens injured, hundreds arrested and buildings and businesses in charred ruins.

