Health U.S.
California judges block Trump rule that immigrants must have health insurance

1 million admitted each year, regardless of impact on taxpayers

Published May 7, 2020 at 12:58pm
(BREITBART) A three-judge panel in California has blocked President Donald Trump’s October 2019 immigration reform that requires that would-be legal immigrants be able to pay for their own healthcare costs.

The nationwide legal block — a “stay” — will allow the continued entry of legal immigrants who cannot cover the cost of treatment during the coronavirus epidemic. One million legal immigrants are admitted each year, regardless of the economic impact on taxpayers, home buyers, and unemployed Americans.

