California town declares itself 'sanctuary city' for businesses

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A central California city has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for businesses and will open up in defiance of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The city council in Atwater passed a resolution Friday allowing businesses to open despite Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for businesses to remain closed, according to ABC30's Vanessa Vasconcelos.

“A resolution of the city council of the city of Atwater affirming the city’s commitment to fundamental rights of life, liberty, and property, and declaring the city of Atwater a sanctuary city for all businesses,” the resolution stated.

