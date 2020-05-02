SECTIONS
Candace Owens suspended from Twitter after challenging Michigan Gov. Whitmer

'Encouraging citizens to go to work is a violation, but Alexandria Ocasión Cortez encouraging workers to boycott and protest is not'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2020 at 5:15pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Conservative Superstar Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter today for challenging Michigan’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

Candace was locked out of her Twitter account.

The Pro-Trump author, speaker and pundit has over 2.2 million followers on the social media platform!

Candace is also one of President Trump’s most vocal and popular supporters.

Candace wrote The Gateway Pundit and sent us the tweet that infuriated the Twitter elites:

