SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks

America's most illegal record has been obliterated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 8:47pm
Print

(WHICHCAR) All the pearl-clutching about the morality of performing a Cannonball Run during a global pandemic seems to have been for nothing, with Ed Bolian reporting America’s most illegal record has been beaten seven times in the span of just five weeks.

According to Bolian, who has been in contact with the new record holders, the time to beat is now less than 26 hours. A sub 28-hour Cannonball Run was once unthinkable.

While he has not disclosed the exact time, that frame of reference means the drivers would have had to achieve an average speed of at least 173km/h for the 4507km journey.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event
Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic
Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP
Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×