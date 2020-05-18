SECTIONS
Catholic church closes again after 3 priests test positive for COVID-19

'Individuals themselves are asymptomatic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2020 at 2:51pm
(CBS19) -- HOUSTON, Texas — A Catholic church in the Houston area is closed again after three priests tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, they recently learned three members of the Redemptorists community living and working at Holy Ghost Parish have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"While the individuals themselves are asymptomatic, they, and the other members of the community, are in quarantine in the residence isolated from the others," the church said in a statement on their website. "All members of the household have been tested and are awaiting results."

