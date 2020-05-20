'CBS Evening News' knocked off air by technical issue

(VARIETY) -- “The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” did not air in East Coast time zones on Tuesday because of a technical glitch in the Washington, D.C. bureau where the newscast originates.
CBS News described the problem as a technical issue. The regular 6:30 p.m. ET “Evening News” broadcast was replaced by the feed for CBSN, the company’s 24-hour digital news network. CBS said the problem was fixed in time for the newscast to air in its regular slot in Mountain and West Coast time zones.
“CBS News experienced technical difficulties tonight that prevented the CBS Evening News from airing at 6:30 pm, ET on the CBS Television Network. The issue is being resolved, and the Mountain and West Coast versions of the CBS Evening News will air during the regular time slots at 6:30 PM, MT/PT. In place of the CBS Evening News on the East Coast, the network aired coverage from CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news service,” CBS said in a statement.