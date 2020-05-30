SECTIONS
Chicago mayor to Trump: 'What I really want to say ... begins with F and it ends with U'

'His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2020 at 11:44am
(CHICAGO TRIBUNE) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday ripped President Donald Trump, saying he’s fomenting violence and playing to racist urges for political gain in response to the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer and subsequent rioting.

Lightfoot’s comments were an apparent response to Trump tweeting a message that included “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was in custody. Lightfoot said the president cannot be allowed to divide and destabilize the country.

