The China Syndrome: 2020

By Ron Boat

At what cost profits?

The price of an education is extracted in many ways. Lessons learned can be beneficial or painful, and this recent exposure to the dereliction by one of the world's leading powers is one to be recognized, observed, analyzed and remembered.

The people, and businesses, of this country have forgotten the basic tenet of the People's Republic of China: The Chinese Communist Party. They are Communists. Hardcore, in power for life, abusive, inhumane, anti-freedom Communists willing to destroy anyone for power and dominance.

In one way or another we have fought communism and fascism, Marxism, socialism and tyranny around the world: Germany, the Soviet Union, Cuba, Italy, et al., and now … we trade with them. We support them. We're in debt to them.

In the case of China, for some reason the ignorance of their politics is acceptable for those seeking not only domestic profits, but global brand expansion. Facebook, Google, Apple, Boeing, Starbucks and others bow at the feet of this tyrannical regime. They seek increased profits and rising stock evaluations, and the almighty dollar is more important than national security, corporate ethics and even Americans. Citizens dependent on jobs and a future to survive are left to wane in importance.

McKenzie & Company long ago promoted the idea of "outsourcing" as a viable, long-term path to increased profits. Companies jumped onboard sending jobs, processes and trade secrets to our enemies while the path here was filled with domestic neglect, downsizing, disappointment, despair.

This vigilant veneer of a viral subversion spread not only through neighborhoods and hospitals, but through the greedy halls of our nation's biggest companies, and this should not be overlooked by patriotic consumers.

We're laid open to abuse and control by one who would deny us our economic independence and stability, held hostage by profiteers while our own supply chains are disrupted, in jeopardy. We are susceptible to the shortages of vital medical equipment and devices at a time when the very lives of our citizenry oscillate in the balance. And to have charged an economic and military adversary with the task of manufacturing "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients"? Ill-conceived, irresponsible and a threat to our national security and health.

The COVID-19 occurrence has brought to the forefront an awareness, a paroxysm of potential problems few imagined months ago. The secrecy, deception, lying and cover up of facts and fantasy compounded our lack of understanding and ability to respond to a potential worldwide disaster.

This dossier discusses China's "deadly denial of human-to-human transmission," the silencing or "disappearing" of doctors and scientists who spoke out, the destruction of evidence of the virus. Read and understand our enemy and the price we pay.

"Patient Zero" is still unknown – and the origin? As mysterious as the true reason this virus even exists.

And it should be noted that while the Chinese were allowing millions to leave China from ground zero, some 7,000-plus domestic flights were canceled; flights from Wuhan into major population areas such as Honk Kong, Beijing Capital, Guangzhou, Shanghai and others.

Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding (an expert on China, senior director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council the White House, and special assistant to the vice chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon) recently told me:

"Ron, on the origin of the virus – we still have no way of knowing."

"On the spread of the pandemic – they [China] are definitely responsible since they knew about human-to-human transmission and let 5 million people leave Wuhan to all corners of the earth."

The danger of this government to the U.S. has been pronounced and perfected through several scenarios. Not just this viral invasion, but through many well-conceived, well-executed insertions into our society. As laid out by Brig. Gen. Spalding in his recent writing, "Stealth War," he reminds us of their intrusive behavior:

1. Economy – "The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has a predatory and parasitic economy that seeks to consistently undermine and consume the innovation, technology, talent, and capital of free economies. The CCP does not believe in free trade."

2.Military – "The CCP seeks to use its relationships with other rogue regimes as proxies to keep the U.S. perpetually pinned down in conflicts. It steals U.S. military technology to preclude a big R&D budget. Finally, it used the fact that the U.S. was a signatory to the INF treaty to ensure it had access."

3. Diplomacy – "The CCP diplomats feign acceptance of international rules and norms while simultaneously working to undermine them."

4. Technology – "The CCP has designed a strategy to completely dominate the high technology areas of the future. They want indigenous production of all the areas that drive the 21st century."

5. Education – "The CCP uses the education system to both acquire information and promote its narrative everywhere."

6. Infrastructure – "The CCP uses the Belt and Road Initiative to promote its political power beyond its borders."

Starting to see the pattern?

China, through this intense incursion and its many actions, or inactions, continues to advance toward a weaker, more vulnerable America, increasing the cost of our "education of this enemy," both abroad and domestically. Our openness, our cultural inclusiveness, our profit-seeking – we can't afford.

The 2020 China Syndrome? The price is too high.

We must be aware and vigilant in the protection of our country. We must never give up control of our own destinies, for to do so will ultimately deny us our freedom, our rights, our existence.

Virus or no virus, we are Americans first and need to live and breathe free and independent.

Ron Boat is a veteran and corporate marketing and media producer/writer for his own production company. He also writes social commentary and interviews with top military, intelligence and government officials. He can be contacted through [email protected].