SECTIONS
Faith Health U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Print

Churches sue governor over COVID-19 orders blocking services

'Believe the risk is minimal, or at least has been reduced drastically'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2020 at 5:02pm
Print

(ROSEBURG NEWS-REVIEW) -- Two Douglas County churches say Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders keeping their parishioners at home are unconstitutional.

Covenant Grace Church in Roseburg and the Camas Valley Christian Fellowship have joined a lawsuit asking an Oregon court to prohibit the state from enforcing the governor’s ban on group gatherings. A handful of county residents joined the suit, too, including two pastors from the Camas Valley church.

The lawsuit was filed in the Oregon Circuit Court for Baker County Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×