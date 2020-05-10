Churches sue governor over COVID-19 orders blocking services

(ROSEBURG NEWS-REVIEW) -- Two Douglas County churches say Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders keeping their parishioners at home are unconstitutional.
Covenant Grace Church in Roseburg and the Camas Valley Christian Fellowship have joined a lawsuit asking an Oregon court to prohibit the state from enforcing the governor’s ban on group gatherings. A handful of county residents joined the suit, too, including two pastors from the Camas Valley church.
Advertisement - story continues below
The lawsuit was filed in the Oregon Circuit Court for Baker County Wednesday.