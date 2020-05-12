College hosts bizarre 'Masturbation for Manifestation' event

(WARNING: Some content is graphic in this story)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Can masturbating to the image of a pile of cash bring … a pile of cash in real life?

It’s an example of a concept advanced as part of Northwestern University’s annual student-led Sex Week observance, which has been moved online in response to the coronavirus lockdown. Northwestern Sex Week launched Monday and runs through May 15.

The “Masturbation for Manifestation” event is hosted by an affiliate with the Chicago-based sex KiKi community, described as a movement that advances sex-positive erotic arts, culture and education.

