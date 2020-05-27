College TA catches student cheaters by laying trap on online cheat-sheet website

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A teacher’s assistant at Princeton University employed an innovative tactic to catch cheaters.
In a linear algebra class at the Ivy League school, the TA posted a false solution on Slader, an online platform that provides crowdsourced answers to college math textbooks and other subjects.
Advertisement - story continues below
Students who turned in the false answer were identified as cheaters, the Daily Princetonian reported, noting using the cheat sheet website is not allowed.