SECTIONS
Education U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Print

College TA catches student cheaters by laying trap on online cheat-sheet website

At least 21 turn in wrong answer from Slader

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2020 at 2:45pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A teacher’s assistant at Princeton University employed an innovative tactic to catch cheaters.

In a linear algebra class at the Ivy League school, the TA posted a false solution on Slader, an online platform that provides crowdsourced answers to college math textbooks and other subjects.

Students who turned in the false answer were identified as cheaters, the Daily Princetonian reported, noting using the cheat sheet website is not allowed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×