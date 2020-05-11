SECTIONS
Congress looking to reform $600 unemployment benefit

Wants to offer workers who return $12 an hour bonus

Published May 11, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Lawmakers are eyeing changes to the $600 payment boost to unemployment benefits to alleviate the incentives leading some workers to choose to remain jobless.

Adding to the urgency is that business owners with granted Paycheck Protection Program loans are having a hard time rehiring furloughed workers because of the unemployment benefit. Yet, if they cannot get those workers back, they risk the loan not being forgiven.

Lawmakers hope to address the problem, which stems from the fact that the increased benefits mean that many people would lose money by working, either by reducing the payment or providing workers with a bonus for staying on the job.

Read the full story ›

