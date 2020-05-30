Congress members in court to preserve conscience protections for doctors

Certain medical procedures to which some doctors always have objected on moral and religious grounds include abortion, sterilization and physician-assisted suicide.

And Congress, through amendments with names such as Church, Coats-Snowe and Weldon, always has provided accommodations for those beliefs.

"These laws recognize our society's deep disagreement over these important issues and, consequently, aim to prevent recipients of federal funds from infringing on First Amendment conscience rights," says a brief filed in a case in a lawsuit by abortion industry leaders seek to overturn those protections.

First Liberty filed the brief on behalf of 78 members of Congress in State of New York vs. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A district court judge said the Health and Human Services Department was not allowed to provide an exemption for the consciences of health care workers from demands for certain medical procedures.

The brief presented to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals seeks reversal of the district judge's decision.

"The lower court’s decision left health care professionals across America vulnerable to being forced to perform, facilitate, or refer for procedures that violate their conscience," said Kelly Shackelford, chief counsel for First Liberty Institute. "HHS rightly implemented rules in accordance to what Congress has passed into law. The court should restore the HHS protections that would ensure healthcare professionals are free to work consistent with their religious beliefs while providing the best care to their patients."

The HHS "Conscience Rule," established one year ago, interprets and implements federal law.

But the district judge found HHS didn't have the authority to define the terms "health care entity," "assist in the performance" and "discriminate."

First Liberty's argument on behalf of members of Congress explains: "To protect healthcare providers’ ability to practice medicine in accord with their religious beliefs and moral convictions, Congress has repeatedly passed conscience protections—including the Church Amendments, Coats-Snowe Amendment, Weldon Amendment, and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA)—prohibiting recipients of federal funds from discriminating against healthcare providers who have religious or moral objections to particular procedures, including abortion, sterilization, and physician-assisted suicide. These provisions are all clear: federally funded entities cannot discriminate against healthcare providers who have conscientious objections to these procedures.”

The brief was submitted on behalf of 13 senators and 65 members of the House of Representatives.

"They have a strong interest in ensuring that Congress's numerous conscience and anti-discrimination laws are properly implemented and enforced. [They] offer their perspective, as members of Congress, on the meaning of the key provisions at issue in this case."

The lawmakers explained that many provisions adopted by Congress "protect individuals and entities from discrimination based on their opposition to these procedures."

They argue it is Congress, not HHS, that made the policy determination to protect health care entities against government-funded discrimination."

"Members of Congress respectfully submit this brief to highlight the plain meaning of the statutory text at issue in order to show that HHS was doing nothing more than implementing the widespread consensus in Congress to protect the conscience rights of healthcare professionals."