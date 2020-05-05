'It's about control': Franklin Graham sounds alarm on government's true motive

Dozens of court cases have erupted in recent weeks, mostly from faith-based groups, challenging state and local government restrictions in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Now, Franklin Graham, CEO of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse, which is providing a mobile hospital to treat patients in New York City, warns that the restrictions on constitutional rights might not be temporary.

"Here we go again," he wrote on Facebook. "Another headline by CNN to try to put fear in the minds of readers. What happens if a coronavirus vaccine is never developed?

"The 'what-ifs' could be endless. What if the sky fell tomorrow? There are a lot of hypotheticals being thrown out there that are intended to scare people," he said.

TRENDING: Trump wants investigation of network anchor over death of intern

"It's becoming more obvious to people that the response of some in the government is not just about protecting lives, but it’s about control. Never before in our history have those who are well been quarantined rather than those who are sick! I don't want to minimize the fact that the coronavirus is dangerous. We need to take precautions and we need to exercise personal responsibility," he continued. "But we also need to be cautious before we say yes to every ban proposed and agree to anything that we think might help protect us from the virus, to make sure that we're not letting go of some of our constitutional rights.

"Our response to the coronavirus pandemic could greatly affect our future and our freedoms," he said.

The CNN article that caught his attention was headlined "What happens if a coronavirus vaccine is never developed? It has happened before."

It speculates about "another, worst-case possibility: that no vaccine is ever developed."

Do you agree with Franklin Graham on government looking to take away your rights? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (72 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The article states, "Instead of wiping out Covid-19, societies may instead learn to live with it. Cities would slowly open and some freedoms will be returned, but on a short leash, if experts' recommendations are followed."

CNN outlined some of the possible constitutional infringements, including testing and physical tracing.

It quotes David Nabarro of Imperial College London and the World Health Organization saying the coronavirus should be viewed "as a constant threat."

CNN notes there still is not a preventative vaccine against HIV.