Country-music singer dead at age 30

Cady Groves, known for hits like 'This Little Girl' and 'Oil and Water'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2020 at 2:34pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Country singer and songwriter Cady Groves, known for hits like “This Little Girl” and “Oil and Water,” died on Saturday at age 30.

Her brother Cody Groves took to Twitter to confirm the sad news with a sweet photo of the two of them acting silly together. In addition to confirming the news, he revealed she died of natural causes and referenced their two brothers, Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

“@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey,” Cody wrote Sunday.

