SECTIONS
Education Health U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Print

After COVID-19: Student dreads return to 'performative femininity'

'Not shaving, not wearing a bra, not doing makeup, not squeezing into tight jeans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2020 at 2:49pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In the age of COVID-19, students either dig online learning or they hate it, but the reasons for either usually have to do with learning preferences or comfort with technology.

Not so for Cornell University’s Alecia Wilk. Writing in The Cornell Daily Sun, Wilk says virtual instruction is preferable because she doesn’t have to engage in “performative femininity.”

Taking classes via Zoom means “not shaving, not wearing a bra, not doing makeup, not squeezing into tight jeans, not taking irons to hair or wax to eyebrows, but just being.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×