After COVID-19: Student dreads return to 'performative femininity'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In the age of COVID-19, students either dig online learning or they hate it, but the reasons for either usually have to do with learning preferences or comfort with technology.

Not so for Cornell University’s Alecia Wilk. Writing in The Cornell Daily Sun, Wilk says virtual instruction is preferable because she doesn’t have to engage in “performative femininity.”

Taking classes via Zoom means “not shaving, not wearing a bra, not doing makeup, not squeezing into tight jeans, not taking irons to hair or wax to eyebrows, but just being.”

