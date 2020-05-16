Criminal hacker group claims to have Trump documents, demands $42M in ransom

(THE HILL) A gang of cybercriminals claimed in a post to the dark web on Friday that it had obtained documents on President Trump, and is threatening to release them and other hacked documents unless it receives a $42 million ransom.

According to Variety, which has seen the dark web post, the criminal group hacked the major entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and obtained a trove of documents on Trump, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.

The hackers are using ransomware attacks in which they lock up a network and demand payment to return access to systems and documents.

Read the full story ›