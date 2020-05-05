Cuomo 'secretly plotting to steal nomination from Biden'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A former adviser to Bill Clinton claimed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is secretly plotting to steal the presidential nomination from Joe Biden.

Dick Morris, who was Clinton’s political adviser and later campaign manager, claimed that Cuomo canceled the New York primary because “he wants all the other states to follow and cancel their primaries.”

“That way, Biden will not have a committed first-ballot majority. It will be perfectly possible for delegates to leave him and vote for Cuomo,” Morris told John Catsimatidis on The Cats Roundtable radio show on Sunday.

