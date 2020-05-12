SECTIONS
'Deeply disturbing': Inmates caught on video trying to infect selves with coronavirus

'It's sad to think that someone would deliberately try to expose themselves'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2020 at 1:33pm
(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) -- And the award for the most ill-conceived escape plan of all time goes to...

A group of California inmates were caught on surveillance video trying to intentionally infect themselves with coronavirus by sniffing a mask and drinking from the same water bottle, authorities said Monday.

The “deeply disturbing” behavior at a Los Angeles County jail resulted in at least 21 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 within a week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a news conference.

