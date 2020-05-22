Dem senator attacks appellate court judge

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Democratic senator is under fire by his Republican colleagues for attacking a federal appeals court judge.

Sheldon Whitehouse, a senator and former attorney general for Rhode Island, criticized Judge Neomi Rao after a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit gave the judge overseeing the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn a 10-day period to explain his reasoning for not immediately agreeing with the Justice Department to dismiss the charges facing the former Trump national security adviser.

"Where you see Neomi Rao, you can expect a lot of Trumpy dirt to follow. She’s a cartoon of a fake judge. Watch this space," Whitehouse tweeted late Thursday.

