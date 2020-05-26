Democrat governor: My critics want to send elderly to 'desert island'

When a local TV reporter asked Washington state Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee how his lockdown policy squares with the evidence that people under age 60 have little chance of dying from COVID-19, she expected an answer to her question.

But Inslee, who contends his four-phase policy is rooted in "science and data," insisted on responding to a point no one was making, causing many frustrated residents of the evergreen state to conclude he has no defense.

In the interview Saturday with Brandi Kruse of Fox affiliate KCPQ-TV in Seattle, Inslee claimed his critics believe the lives of senior citizens don't matter.

"We have some politicians saying, 'Oh these are ... most of the people are over the age of 60 who lose their lives, so we just really shouldn't worry about that too much,'" said Inslee, who still has his state in phase one of his plan, meaning "non-essential" businesses are still closed.

"I take extreme exception to that position," he continued. "I believe that it is not consistent with any version of humanity and as a 69-year-old I believe that 69-year-olds can actually be productive."

But no one has claimed senior lives don't matter, and Kruse noted that a lawsuit against the governor by Republicans is based on data showing 90% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state are among people over age 60. And most of those deaths are among people over age 80.

"Is it possible," Kruse asked the governor, "to maintain strict social distancing for those elderly or vulnerable individuals and people who work with them while relaxing it for everyone else? That's the context in which I hear people talking about the elderly. Not as if they are to be lives thrown away."

Inslee replied: "Well, in any real assessment, if people are being realistic with themselves, to realize that's impossible. We're not going to take people, once they reach age 65, and put them on a desert island alone, segregated forever from our society."

Kruse interjected: "Well, no one is talking about a desert island."

Inslee jump back in.

"That is not ... what I'm telling you is, no, we're not going to permanently tell people over the age of 60 or 65 that they’re no longer part of our community," the governor said.

Kruse shot back, "I don't know that anybody is saying permanently."

"Brandi," Inslee scolded, clearly displaying irritation, "if you would like to have a discussion, I would like to finish my point."

Kruse said she wanted to "just make sure we're not using hyperbole."

"We're talking about," she said, "is it possible to take reasonable measures to try to help that population?"

Inslee, increasingly testy, said: "My answer, please. Is that OK with you? Thank you, I have something to say here. You may not agree with it, that may be possible ..."

Kruse interjected again: "Well, it's not about agreeing or disagreeing. It's just about making sure that we press you on every step and every decision you make. It's our job."

"Here's the situation, Brandi," Inslee said. "I don’t know if you have older people in your life or not, but the alternative of trying to tell those people that they cannot socialize with you for the rest of their life is just not tenable."

Inslee said Friday some counties in the state won't be allowed to move to phase 2 on June 1 as scheduled under the four-phase plan.

"Counties that continue to have large numbers of infections are not in a position to open up stores, restaurants and services safely," Inslee wrote in a statement.

See the full interview.

Reacting to the interview, Jason Rantz, a KTTH Seattle talk-radio host, said Inslee is "arguing with himself."

"Who is making those claims? No one. He’s the only one making that point because he believes it’s the only argument that he can win. He’s right about that."

Rantz said Inslee regularly refers to “data” and “science” without citing actual statistics.

"There was no data or science to justify keeping open publicly funding construction projects, but banning privately funded projects. There was no basis in science to argue fishing alone in a boat is dangerous."

The KTTH host noted state Democratic Rep. Emily Wicks came to Inslee's defense after the interview, inferring on Twitter that Kruse's tweet of a video clip presented the governor's remarks out of context.

Wicks wrote, "Whatever gets the clicks, right?!"

But Kruse pointed out that Twitter "allows 2:20 videos."

"We posted 2:20 and linked to the rest," the TV reporter argued. "If you're suggesting it was edited out of context, that's false. And frankly, had the Governor been able to make his point without hyperbole, we could have fit his entire answer in one clip."

'Based on an understanding of science'

In the interview, Kruse also asked Inslee about his comment that the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity "to peddle a solution to climate change."

As WND reported, Inslee, who ran for his party's presidential nomination on a climate-change agenda, said at a recent virtual townhall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders that the coronavirus crisis "has always been an economic opportunity."

"We should not be intimidated when people, Oh who say you should not use this COVID crisis to peddle a solution to climate change," Inslee said.

"We can't use COVID as an excuse for inaction on climate change ... they're both so similar .... based on an understanding of science."

In her interview Saturday, Kruse asked the governor if he wanted to clarify the remarks he made at the Sanders event. She cited a Washington state mayor saying the climate-change remarks made him question the motivation behind some of the governor's decisions.

Kruse asked Inslee if he regretted using the term "opportunity" regarding the present crisis.

"No, I stand by everything I said. This is a tremoundous opportunity, with a capital O, for the United States and the state of Washington," he replied.

Kruse's weekly show, "The Divide," is described as a "commentary that aims to find common ground on an issue dividing Americans." Topics include gun control, free speech and policing.

Bon appétit: Your papers, please

Inslee drew national attention for a requirement in his new statewide orders that Washington restaurants offering sit-down service create a daily log of all customers.

Fierce opposition to the measure prompted Inslee to withdraw it. The logs were to include telephone and email contact information and the time the customers were in the restaurant.

The governor also was the target of a lawsuit that forced him to amend his March order banning religious gatherings of any size, including one-on-one Bible studies in homes.

Inslee's four-phased approach to reopening requires at least three weeks between each phase. If numbers show the coronavirus is spreading, the next phase will be delayed.

"The phased approach to re-opening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state's health and economic needs," Inslee said May 4.

"However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale their efforts back down to protect public health and save lives."

WND reported the controversy in Washington state over whether or not the "isolation" camps established for people infected with COVID-19 are voluntary. The governor's office and media have called claims that people can be placed their involuntarily a "conspiracy theory." And Facebook has been censoring posts. But a detention order shows police have authority to ensure compliance. And a Washingon State Department of Health statement "on misinformation circulating about quarantine orders and facilities in Washington state" says "local health officers" have the authority to "involuntary (sic) isolate or quarantine an individual."

"Each local health jurisdiction in Washington has plans and processes in place should involuntary isolation or quarantine be needed," the statement says.