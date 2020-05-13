Dems working on $2,000-a-month payments for high-schoolers

The far-left wing of the Democratic Party in the House is pushing once again for coronavirus-relief cash payments for illegal aliens.

They also want high-schoolers age 16 and over to qualify for $2,000 a month handouts.

Just the News reported a proposal by Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California to pay illegal aliens who "demonstrate continuous presence" in the U.S. and those in high school age 16 and older.

The stand-alone legislation is called the Emergency Money for the People Act, JTN reported, but the lawmakers hope it eventually will be incorporated into a larger coronavirus-impact bill.

The two Democrats want to give monthly payments for one year to those making less than $130,000 as an individual or $260,000 as a couple.

The bill already has 37 co-sponsors, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Khanna's office told JTN 16-year-olds could apply for the monthly payout simply by filling out an online form. The cash would be delivered via Paypal, Venmo or a bank.

Illegal aliens would fully qualify for the payments, they said.

Meanwhile USA Today reported the Democratic Party proposes spending another $3 trillion in coronavirus relief.

The plan would include more $1,200 payments to individuals, boosts for unemployment assistance, food stamps and emergency grants to small businesses.

However, the leadership of the Republican-led Senate says it's too early to be considering another bill. They want to wait at least until it's determined whether the first $2.5 trillion is doing any good.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., insists on acting now.

"There are those who said let’s just pause," she told USA Today. "But the families who are suffering know that hunger doesn’t take a pause. The rent doesn’t take a pause. The bills don’t take a pause. The hardship of losing a job or tragically losing a loved one doesn’t take a pause."

Among other provisions are $915 billion for states, tribes and local governments; $200 billion for hazard pay for essential employees; $75 billion for testing and tracing; more $1,200 per person payments; and an extension of the $600 weekly federal unemployment payment subsidies through next January.