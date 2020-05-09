Dershowitz: Politics (in Justice Department) gotta go

Verteran liberal legal scholar Alan Dershowitz says the Department of Justice's prosecution of onetime Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn illustrates the need to establish a single standard of justice.

Writing for the Gatestone Institute, the Harvard Law School emeritus professor said the Democrats targeted Flynn because of his association with Trump.

Newly unsealed documents showed the FBI was ready to drop the Flynn case in January 2017 for lack of evidence. But lead investigator Peter Strzok kept the case open then conducted an ambush interview of Flynn that led to perjury charges. A memo shows agents discussing how to get Flynn to lie.

On Thursday, the Justice Department moved Thursday to withdraw the charges against Flynn.

"The decision by the Justice Department to drop the Flynn case sends an important message to prosecutors that goes beyond the Flynn case," Dershowitz said.

"There must be a single standard of justice and civil liberties – including the presumption of innocence – that transcends partisan politics. This message has been forgotten by both parties. Flynn himself was among those who shouted, 'Lock her up,' regarding Hillary Clinton. Then when the Justice Department tried to lock him up, he got religion."

Dershowitz continued: "Cynics used to say that, 'a conservative is a liberal who's been mugged.' I would respond by saying that, 'a civil-libertarian is a conservative who has been falsely accused.' I would now add that an anti-civil libertarian is a former civil libertarian who is willing to ignore the law to get Trump and his associates."

He said it's more than time "to de-politicize our criminal justice system and to forbid it from becoming weaponized by either side for partisan purposes."

"Dropping the case against General Flynn is an important first step, but it cannot be the last if we are to restore the criminal justice system to its rightful place as a non-partisan institution of justice."

He previously had said Flynn should not have pleaded guilty to a count of lying to federal officials because what he did wasn't a crime.

"Even if he lied to the FBI, his lie was not 'material.' For a lie to be a crime under federal law, it must be material to the investigation – meaning that the lies pertain to the issues being legitimately investigated," he said.

"The role of the FBI is to investigate past crimes, not to create new ones. Because the FBI investigators already knew the answer to the question they asked him—whether he had spoken to the Russian ambassador—their purpose was not to elicit new information relevant to their investigation, but rather to spring a perjury trap on him," he added.

"When they asked Flynn the question, they had a recording of his conversation with the Russian, of which he was presumably unaware. So his answer was not material to the investigation because they already had the information about which they were inquiring."

He noted now the DOJ agrees that Flynn didn't commit a crime.

Dershowitz explained that threats could prompt a defendant to plead guilty even if he had not committed a crime.

"Some may wonder why an innocent man would ever plead guilty. Anyone who knows how the system works in practice would understand why an innocent man — or a defendant in a close case — might be coerced into pleading guilty," Dershowitz wrote. "The cruel reality is that if a defendant pleads not guilty and is found guilty, the sentence will be far greater than if he had pled guilty—perhaps even 10 times greater."

He pointed out that in Flynn's case, it is alleged that the government threatened to indict his son if Flynn did not plead guilty.

"These are the kinds of pressures routinely used by prosecutors."