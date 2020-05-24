Divorce up by 1/3 in Italy as lockdown pushes couples to brink

(NATIONAL POST) Two months of pent-up frustration and irritation during Italy’s lockdown have led to a dramatic rise in divorce proceedings, lawyers said.

Petty niggles over leaving the lavatory seat up or not doing the washing up have come to a head for many couples forced to live in proximity since the country went into coronavirus shutdown in early March.

Italian lawyers report a 30 per cent increase in the number of couples inquiring about, or initiating, divorce proceedings.

Read the full story ›