SECTIONS
World
Print

Divorce up by 1/3 in Italy as lockdown pushes couples to brink

Loss of jobs, worries about money have exacerbated tensions between many couples

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 8:22pm
Print

(NATIONAL POST) Two months of pent-up frustration and irritation during Italy’s lockdown have led to a dramatic rise in divorce proceedings, lawyers said.

Petty niggles over leaving the lavatory seat up or not doing the washing up have come to a head for many couples forced to live in proximity since the country went into coronavirus shutdown in early March.

Italian lawyers report a 30 per cent increase in the number of couples inquiring about, or initiating, divorce proceedings.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event
Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic
Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP
Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×