SECTIONS
Diversions Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Print

DNA study supports Bible: Canaanites homogeneous group, lived in Israel

Study analyzed individuals who lived over the course of a significant period of time, over 1,500 years

Jay Baggett By Jay Baggett
Published May 28, 2020 at 2:35pm
Print

(JERUSALEM POST) Where did the Canaanites come from?

A newly published study has shed light on the genomic features of the ancient population of Southern Levant - an area that covers modern Israel and the surrounding region - confirming that the biblical people were indeed a clear and homogeneous group and supporting the archaeological findings.

Moreover, the research showed that many present-day populations of the area have ancestries from groups whose ancient proxy can be related to the Middle East.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
Jay Baggett
Jay Baggett came to WND in 2004, having previously worked as an executive at the Sacramento Union and as an agricultural remote-sensing researcher with the University of California. Also, he spent twelve years working in California electoral politics. Baggett holds a bachelor of arts degree in geography and environmental studies and a master of arts in geography. He is active in his church and a hands-on grandfather. When time permits, he pursues his passions of cooking and Bible geography







DNA study supports Bible: Canaanites homogeneous group, lived in Israel
Cannabis shows promise blocking coronavirus infection: Researcher
U.S. promise of Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria enrages Palestinians
Drag queen dances suggestively for child while adults clap and cheer
NBC News features sympathetic story on trans boy who started transition at age 2
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×