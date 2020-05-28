DNA study supports Bible: Canaanites homogeneous group, lived in Israel

(JERUSALEM POST) Where did the Canaanites come from?

A newly published study has shed light on the genomic features of the ancient population of Southern Levant - an area that covers modern Israel and the surrounding region - confirming that the biblical people were indeed a clear and homogeneous group and supporting the archaeological findings.

Moreover, the research showed that many present-day populations of the area have ancestries from groups whose ancient proxy can be related to the Middle East.

Read the full story ›