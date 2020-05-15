DNC communications chief: 'Not officially nominating Joe Biden'

The communications director for the Democratic National Committee has sparked confusion, stating it's crucial for the party to hold its convention, because it is "not officially nominating Joe Biden."

"First of all, our convention has to happen, because we are not officially nominating Joe Biden in order to take Donald Trump," Xochitl Hinojosa said. "So our convention is happening. There is business that has to happen."

She had been asked by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer: "There’s a real possibility the convention does not happen or it happens in a virtual sense. Is that correct as of today?"

Her statement, which she did not clarify, prompted a congressional candidate, Lauren Boebert, to post online, "Someone should probably tell Joe Biden that the DNC Comms Director just said this on national television."

Biden became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ departure from the race.

At the time, Sanders said, "Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republican — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse."

Biden said, "If I am the nominee, which it looks like now you just made me, I am going to need you, not just to win the campaign, but to govern."

The DNC already has moved its July convention to August, citing coronavirus-related issues.

And this week one of its committees approved giving organizers permission "to design an event that won’t require delegates to attend in person amid the coronavirus pandemic."