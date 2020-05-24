SECTIONS
'He doesn't know he's alive': Trump says Biden 'not mentally sharp enough' to be president

Says Dems 'can take this glass of water and say that's your candidate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2020 at 6:27pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump declined to offer any positive words toward his presumptive presidential challenger Joe Biden Sunday when he was asked to state just one meritorious quality of the former vice president who is expected to be on November's ballot.

When asked during a Sunday interview with WJLA what Biden’s strongest feature was as a political opponent, Trump noted that he could have said experience but explained why he did not think it was appropriate.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn't really have experience because I don't think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump said. “So how is that experience? He's been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

